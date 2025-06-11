Steelers Coach Makes WR2 Crystal Clear
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly been looking for another skill position player to help supplement their offense, but wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni believes Calvin Austin III is more than capable of filling the No. 2 role behind DK Metcalf.
"Everyone's downplaying, underplaying our group right now," Azzanni said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski. "I love it that way. I don't want anyone looking at us anyway. It'll be good. So I think that two spot is all Calvin's. And really him and DK are such different players, there's going to be plays where he is the one guy, 'cause that's his route and vice versa, because they're so different in stature."
The Steelers' receiver room has been rather thin over the past few years. While Metcalf is likely an upgrade over George Pickens, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys last month, the team still has a need for supplementary pieces who are capable of making an impact on a weekly basis.
While Roman Wilson, a 2024 third-round pick, and veteran Robert Woods, who signed a one-year deal in April, will both be incorporated within Pittsburgh's offense, Austin seems to be in line for an elevated role after flashing his potential throughout the 2024 campaign.
While showing signs that he was becoming a more well-rounded receiver, Austin finished the year with 36 catches for 548 yards and four touchdowns while acting as the Steelers' primary option out of the slot.
He had a bit of a slow start to his career after missing his entire rookie campaign in 2022 due to a foot injury, but the 26-year-old has gotten back on track over the past two seasons. There's plenty of explosiveness in his game, and Azzanni is bullish about what he brings to the table as he enters a contract year.
"I think everyone overlooks No. 19," he said, per Steelers insider Mark Kaboly. "That guy's a legit NFL receiver ... he just gets separation all over the field, he'll bite your face off in the run game, nothing affects him, a great leader. He can do a lot of things a two can do."
