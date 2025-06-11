Aaron Rodgers Makes Vow to Steelers Rookie QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback room is a drastically better place with the arrival of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The competition for the starting job is done and there is no pretense of an open race. The clarity allows backup Mason Rudolph to lock in as the number two while also giving rookie Will Howard the best possible scenario to learn from.
With the Steelers' mandatory minicamp starting, Rodgers was like a celebrity on the red carpet on his first official day with the team. The veteran was asked various questions before a huge scrum of reporters during his post-practice media availability. One of the recurring names brought up was the rookie QB who is set to be the third-string play caller in Pittsburgh. Rodgers spoke highly of the soon-to-be 24-year-old, making his thoughts on Howard clear.
"Will's a good kid," he said. "We've got to talk a little bit. I thought he did really well today."
Rodgers also mentioned the mentoring role he is setting up with Howard. Throughout his career, Rodgers has been lauded for his ability to work with fellow quarterbacks and show young players the ropes. He did so with Jordan Love while with the Green Bay Packers and had a notably positive relationship with Zach Wilson while teammates with the New York Jets. Now, that dynamic is developing in Pittsburgh, with Howard set to learn as much as possible from Rodgers. The 41-year-old QB is ready for the role and mentorship to grow, as he told the media following the first day of minicamp.
"I'm gonna be with him every single day in every single meeting," he explained. "Found my seat next to him today in the offensive meeting, whether or not that sticks, right next to Will Howard. So, I'm gonna help him out as much as I can."
It's a huge bit of news for Howard, who is in the best situation possible. With Rodgers and Rudolph in front of him, the pressure is off the rookie to make an impact in 2025. Instead, he can learn and study under a Super Bowl winner and a veteran with five seasons of NFL experience. That's a recipe for success for Howard, Rodgers, and the Steelers.
