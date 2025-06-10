Aaron Rodgers Sends Message to Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t played a single snap of football with Aaron Rodgers yet, but the shift in outlook is palpable as the 2025 approaches. With the team’s mandatory minicamp beginning and plenty of new questions emerging, the one positive note is the arrival of the new starting quarterback.
After signing his one-year deal with the Steelers, Rodgers is already all in on a championship pursuit and that has seeped into the rest of the roster. He got off on the right foot with his new teammates by addressing the locker room at the beginning of minicamp. Starting center Zach Frazier told the media that Rodgers spoke to the team and made his message quite clear: he’s 100% in and focused on winning this year.
“He addressed the team,” he said. “I said it earlier but he said he is all in from now on.”
The sentiment from Rodgers lines up with the messaging he’s given the Steelers and the NFL all offseason. Despite the lengthy timeframe surrounding his decision to sign a contract with Pittsburgh, he’s told everyone that once he decides to play, that will be his focus. With Frazier’s confirmation, Rodgers’ seemingly addressed that same concern with his teammates.
That sets the Steelers up for a bit more success heading into the 2025 season. The team has had a miserable offseason before the Rodgers signing, especially with the departure of star wide receiver George Pickens.
Now it’s up to Rodgers and Frazier to lead the resurgence. if the Steelers are to finally end their playoff drought, the offense must improve into the top half of the NFL. Having their starting QB all in is an excellent first step towards that goal.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!