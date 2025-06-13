Aaron Rodgers Has One Looming Problem After Steelers Deal
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, though there's still an issue he has to iron out over the coming months.
As noted by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the NFL banned Rodgers' preferred helmet model, which was a Schutt Air XP Q11. It was originally listed as "not recommended" in 2024 before being downgraded even further this year.
The four-time MVP broached the topic while meeting with the Pittsburgh media for the first time on Tuesday, and he sure didn't seem thrilled about those developments on the equipment front.
“I can’t stand the [new] helmet,” he said. “I’ve worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn’t pass the safety standards.”
The change comes as the NFL continues to prioritize player safety and lowering the rates of head injuries around the league.
"As helmet technology continues to improve, widespread adoption among players continues to make a difference," NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte said, per NFL.com. "Equipment staff at the club level serve a critical role in helping players understand the current offerings and work with them to select an option that levels up protection and offers a great fit. We are working closely with the clubs to support their efforts to move players into better-performing helmets."
The league stated that the Schutt Air XP Q11 and each of the other six newly prohibited models all received a "Top-Performing" label back in 2022, serving as evidence to how quickly helmet technology is shifting.
Rodgers is now tasked with finding a suitable replacement just months before he begins his first season with the Steelers. The 41-year-old officially signed a one-year deal last weekend that's worth a base value of $13.65 million and includes up to $5.85 million in performance incentives.
He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 17 games for the New York Jets last season before being released.
