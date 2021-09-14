Four Raiders Expected to Miss Steelers Game With Injuries

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without three starters against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Las Vegas Raiders starting guard Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL during the team's Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Good, 30, is a former seventh-round who spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was claimed off waivers by Raiders in 2018 and has started 20 games for Vegas.

Head coach Jon Gruden also announced that he fears the team suffered three other long-term injuries. Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), quarterback Marcus Mariota and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) are all expected to miss time.

“Hopefully Yannick is not as seriously injured as he possibly can be — we don’t know the outcome yet,” Gruden told reporters Tuesday. “Losing McCoy is a big loss to our leadership network and our D-line.”

The Raiders play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 at Heinz Field. The Steelers have no serious injuries heading into the practice week.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Mike Tomlin on Lessons Learned From Jon Gruden

Steelers Healthy for Week 2, Minus Veteran Participation

Steelers WRs Shine Without Stat Lines in Week 1

NFL Films to Feature James Harrison in 'A Football Life'

Steelers' Three-Headed Edge Rush Took No Time to Introduce Itself

Five Thoughts: Steelers Win Behind Offense-Defense Tag Team

10 Observations: Steelers Defense Might Be NFL's Best

Steelers Defeat Bills in Week 1

Robert Spillane Injured in Pregame

How to Watch/Listen: Steelers vs. Bills