Steelers LB Robert Spillane Suffers Injury in Pregame

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker became a late-inactive after a pregame injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane is inactive for the team's Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bill after suffering a shine injury.

Spillane reportedly suffered the injury during pregame warmups in Buffalo. He was not listed on the team's initial inactive list but was added after the injury.

In his place will be rookie Buddy Johnson. Johnson will play in a group of backups that includes Ulysees Gilbert III and Marcus Allen. He's one of seven rookies who are active for the Steelers.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and guard Rashaad Coward are also inactive for the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

