September 12, 2021
Steelers vs. Bills: How to Watch/Listen, Betting Lines

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the Buffalo Bills for a highly-anticipated Week 1 matchup. Make sure you don't miss a snap.
It's Week 1 and the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road in Buffalo to face the Bills. 

It's been over two years since the Steelers defeated the Bills. Last year, Buffalo hosted Pittsburgh while handing them their second of three-straight losses. The year before, Devlin 'Duck' Hodges fell victim to a 17-10 loss at home. 

But new year, new team, new expectations. 

"Excited about meeting the challenges of this week," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "We don't get an opportunity to warm up to it in 2021. We're going into a hostile venue versus defending AFC East champions, one of the groups that's been really consistent over the last several years in the AFC."

This game certainly has the potential to be a must-watch. So, make sure you're watching. 

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills
Current Records: Steeles 0-0, Bills 0-0
Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1pm ET
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY 

Streaming: Fubo TV
TV: CBS
Radio: Steelers Radio Network

Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers +6.5 (-111) | Buffalo Bills -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+235) | Buffalo (-290)
Total: Over 48.5 (-104) | Under 48.5 (-118)

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

