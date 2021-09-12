Steelers Defeat Bills in Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0 following a win in Buffalo.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Buffalo Bills 23-16 in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

The Steelers went into the game as 6.5 point underdogs in Buffalo. After falling to a 10-0 deficit, the Steelers scored 20 unanswered points with roughly nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers offense was led by Ben Roethlisberger who completed 18 for 32 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. Najee Harris rushed 16 times for 45 yards in his first NFL game. JuJu Smith-Schuster led all receivers with 52 yards.

On defense, T.J. Watt recorded two sacks and forced a fumble. Devin Bush and Minkah Fitzpatrick finished the game with 10 tackles each.

Ulysees Gilbert III scored a touchdown on special teams off a punted block from Miles Killebrew.

The Steelers will head back to Pittsburgh to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field in Week 2.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Robert Spillane Injured in Pregame

How to Watch/Listen: Steelers vs. Bills

5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs. Bills

Alex Highsmith to Play Week 1 vs. Bills

Steelers Keys to Victory vs. Bills

Can Steelers Beat Bills in Buffalo?

Najee Harris Can't Wait to Silence Bills Mafia

T.J. Watt Sends Message to Fans, City, Steelers

Alex Highsmith Questionable for Week 1