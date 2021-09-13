NFL Films to Feature Steelers' James Harrison in 'A Football Life'

Season 10 of 'A Football Life' will include James Harrison's 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers James Harrison will be featured in NFL Film's new season of 'A Football Life' on Sept. 24.

Harrison played with the Steelers from 2002-2012 and 2014-2017. The two-time Super Bowl champion was named to five Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pros and two Second-Team All-Pros during his time in Pittsburgh. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

Harrison arrived in Pittsburgh as an undrafted rookie in 2002. Outside of one appearance in 2002, he spent the '02 and '03 seasons on the practice squad, being released three times during his time with the team.

After 13 years with the Steelers, Harrison retired with 772 tackles and 80.5 sacks in a black and gold uniform.

Harrison's episode of 'A Football Life' will air at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 24 on NFL Network. The show highlights the life and careers of legendary coaches, players and executives.

Season 10 will also feature Alabama coach Nick Saban, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearsons.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

