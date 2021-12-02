Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Things Don't Look Good for Joe Haden to Play vs. Ravens

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are unlikely to get their cornerback back.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was hopeful cornerback Joe Haden would play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. That hope continues to fade as Haden misses practice. 

    Haden missed both of the Steelers practices this week as they prepare for Baltimore. The 32-year-old hasn't played since Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. 

    The Steelers' usual protocol requires a player to practice at least once throughout the week to be eligible to play. Haden's veteran status would help in this situation, but missing the last two games means it's unlikely the team allows him to suit up after one day of practice. 

    Pittsburgh will likely turn to James Pierre to replace Haden again. The Steelers defense game up 190 passing yards and a touchdown on their way to a 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Antonio Brown Suspended for Misrepresenting COVID Vaccine Status

    Steelers Add Two New Names to Injury Report

    Diontae Johnson's Strategy for Outplaying Every Cornerback

    Steelers Place Robert Spillane on COVID List

    Steelers Make Lineup Change

    USATSI_15000642_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Things Don't Look Good for Joe Haden to Play vs. Ravens

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17213068_168388034_lowres
    News

    Antonio Brown Suspended for Misrepresenting COVID Vaccination Status

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_16911560_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Add Two New Names to Injury Report

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17249543_168388034_lowres
    News

    Diontae Johnson's Strategy for Outplaying Every Cornerback

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_11443222_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ryan Shazier Says This Should be Ben Roethlisberger's Final Season

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15288481_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Robert Spillane on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17019089_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Make Subtle Lineup Change

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16094576_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report: Week 13 vs. Ravens

    Dec 1, 2021