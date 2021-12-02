Things Don't Look Good for Joe Haden to Play vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are unlikely to get their cornerback back.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was hopeful cornerback Joe Haden would play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. That hope continues to fade as Haden misses practice.

Haden missed both of the Steelers practices this week as they prepare for Baltimore. The 32-year-old hasn't played since Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers' usual protocol requires a player to practice at least once throughout the week to be eligible to play. Haden's veteran status would help in this situation, but missing the last two games means it's unlikely the team allows him to suit up after one day of practice.

Pittsburgh will likely turn to James Pierre to replace Haden again. The Steelers defense game up 190 passing yards and a touchdown on their way to a 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

