Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Titans Game After Hit to Head

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie went straight to the locker room after the hit.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth took a big hit to the head during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

The Steelers rookie caught a pass on a crossing route and took a hit from a defender, stumbled for a second, and took another hit before hitting the ground. He was tended to on the field before being taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Freiermuth has 49 catches for 422 yards and a seven touchdowns this season.

Pittsburgh is now down to Zach Gentry at tight end. Backup Kevin Rader is inactive with a hip injury and Eric Ebron is on Injured Reserve.

UPDATE: The Steelers announce Freiermuth has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

