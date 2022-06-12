JuJu Smith-Schuster Returns for Final Farewell to Steelers Fans

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver couldn't leave without officially saying goodbye, and helping out the city.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans got one final farewell from beloved wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The former Steelers' second-round pick returned to the city to host a charity event, supporting local groups and saying goodbye one last time to the fans.

"It was just very important. It was huge to comeback," Smith-Schuster said. "I spent five years here, to come back to the city that I started my career. When you sign and go to a new team, you move so fast, I literally picked up all my stuff and moved to [Kansas City]. I didn't have time to say bye to the fans. What we're doing today is really cool."

Smith-Schuster was set to spent six hours signing jerseys, giving out merchandise and taking pictures with fans. That quickly turned into much more. It was no worries, though, as Smith-Schuster canceled his flight home and made sure to stick around as long as needed to see everyone who showed up to support his cause.

"Steelers fans, they're always loyal no matter where you go," Smith-Schuster said. "I have so many Steelers fans but I also have so many JuJu fans. Being here, it shows. I thought I was going to have like a hundred people. I think about 400 people are here, plus, and the line is still going."

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster at his charity event.

The Final Farewell to Pittsburgh helped with proceeds to Paws Across Pittsburgh, The Miracle League, Vintage and Magee-Women's Research Institute. It featured local celebrity Mascot Troy and made sure to supply everyone with snacks, drinks and more throughout the day.

"You would think that most would be like, 'okay, he's gone, he's done.' But for myself, I have to come back and do something nice," Smith-Schuster said. "We have literally $3,000 in merch, and we're giving it all away for free. Any of the extra merch being bought today, it's going to charity. It's a win, win for the city."

And the fans loved it. Local Steelers fan Cherri Bonasorte has been supporting the team since the 90's and said before his departure, Smith-Schuster was her favorite player. Showing up was no question for her and hundreds of others.

"His support and his efforts. Paying it forward to everybody. His foundations," Bonasorte said on what makes Smith-Schuster special to the city. "He's just a great person all together for me. I liked him as a player and a person. ... He's just a good person."

