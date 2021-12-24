Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 16 vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without three players against the Chiefs.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without three players in Week 16 as they face off with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), defensive end Chris Wormley (groin) and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) are all out in Week 16.

Freiermuth and Wormley left Week 15 with injuries and did not return. The rookie tight end will need to clear concussion protocol to return next week, while Wormley's injury will be determined moving forward by the recovery of his groin.

Isaiahh Loudermilk will start at defensive end for the Steelers, and Zach Gentry and Kevin Rader will operate at tight end against the Chiefs.

Johnson missed last week with the same foot injury. He practiced throughout the week but popped up again on Friday as a limited participant.

The Steelers also have five active players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen, defensive tackles Montravius Adams and Isaiah Buggs, running back Anthony McFarland and offensive tackle Zach Banner will remain out against the Chiefs if they do not test out of protocol by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

