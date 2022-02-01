Skip to main content
Player(s)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster Teases He's Leaving Steelers

The free agent receiver says goodbye.

Is JuJu Smith-Schuster's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers over? 

The wide receiver is set to become a free agent this offseason with uncertainty on whether or not he'll re-sign with the Steelers. In the meantime, he posted a cryptic message on Instagram, saying goodbye to the city of Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster has made it know throughout the season that he'd like to stay with the Steelers on a new, four-year. The 25-year-old played just six games this season after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5. He returned in the team's playoff loss to the Chiefs, catching five passes for 26 yards.

