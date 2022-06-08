Steelers to Extend Chris Boswell Soon

PITTSBURGH -- There was no hesitation in Pittsburgh Steelers special team coordinator Danny Smith's voice. Placekicker Chris Boswell, who currently holds the fourth-best field goal conversion percentage in NFL history, is in the last year of his contract and Smith wanted everyone to know, definitively and using few words, that the team intends on keeping one of the best kickers in football around.

"He'll get a new deal at some point," Smith told assembled media at mini camp.

Boswell made 90% of his field goals and 93% of his extra points last season, a year in which he was the league's fifth-highest scoring player.

The 32-year old Boswell is in his fourth year with the Steelers and stands to make $3.3 million from his base salary, $1.2 million in deferred signing bonus money and another half a million dollars that were restructured to kick in at the end of a four-year deal he signed in 2018.

Right now, Boswell accounts for the sixth-highest cap hit of any kicker in the NFL. Baltimore's Justin Tucker, the league's highest-paid at the position, will make roughly $1 million more than Boswell does this season.

