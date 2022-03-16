Mike Tomlin Is a Big Fan of Georgia DE Jordan Davis

Mike Tomlin doesn't believe Jordan Davis makes it to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was one of many Pittsburgh Steelers representatives at Georgia's Pro Day. And while talking about the difference between soup and cereal, he dropped his love for defensive end Jordan Davis.

SEC Network was interviewing Tomlin when they said he and Jordan Davis are in the same "camp" about the debate on if soup is cereal. Tomlin quickly replied "I'm in the Jordan Davis camp regardless."

Tomlin went on to say he doesn't believe Davis will fall to the Steelers at pick No. 20 in the first round. The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder has been mocked as a late first-rounder, but his stock rose after an impressive NFL Combine performance.

The Steelers had Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert, defensive assistant Brian Flores, wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson at Georgia's Pro Day.

