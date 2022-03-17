Mitchell Trubisky Sends Message to Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers new quarterback has some words for the fans.

Mitchell Trubisky got mixed reviews when being signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Half the fanbase seemed to be in love with the move, while the other half were skeptical.

The 27-year-old quarterback is here to win over everyone, though. In his first media session since signing a two-year deal with the Steelers, he sent a message to the fans on what to expect.

"I'm excited," Trubisky said. "It's a great opportunity for me to get back onto the field and prove that I belong as a starter in this league. I'm looking forward to utilizing my talents and helping the Pittsburgh Steelers win football games anyway that I can. ... Hopefully I win them over by the way I play on the field."

Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers. He's 29-21 as a starter in the NFL with two playoff appearances and a Pro Bowl selection.

