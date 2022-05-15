Dolphins Sign Former Steelers LB Melvin Ingram
The Miami Dolphins are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram, according to Yahoo! Sports' Jordan Schultz.
Ingram, 33, played eight games for the Steelers last season, including six starts. He recorded one sack, 10 tackles and six quarterback hits during his short time in Pittsburgh.
Ingram's time with the Steelers ended at the trade deadline after he requested to be dealt out of Pittsburgh. The Steelers sent him to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick.
Miami is Ingram's fourth NFL team.
