September 26, 2021
Mike Hilton Waives Off Steelers Fans as Bengals Win

The former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback had the last word in his first game against his previous team.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton waived bye to his old fans as the Cincinnati Bengals closed out a 35-10 win at Heinz Field. 

It wasn't the most sincere gesture as Hilton was more taunting than saying hello. Which, plenty of players do when on the road and winning in divisional games. 

Hilton finished with five tackles against his former team, bringing his season total to 14. 

The cornerback signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Bengals this offseason. He spent the last four years with the Steelers, playing in 59 games. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

