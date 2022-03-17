The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield situation is heating up, with NFL Network reporting the quarterback has requested a trade from the team.

The Browns met with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson this week in hopes of swaying him into waiving his no trade clause for them.

Mayfield put a statement out following the meeting, expressing his gratitude for the fans and his uncertainty with the team.

"The past four years have been nothing short of truly life-changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland," Mayfield wrote. "This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process.

"I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens.. I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard-working people."

The Browns have been ruled out of Watson's consideration.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter that the team will not accommodate the trade request.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mason Cole Discusses the Position He'll Play With Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky Sends Message to Fans

Mitchell Trubisky on Replacing Ben Roethlisberger

Mitchell Trubisky Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers

Mike Tomlin is a Big Fan of Georgia DE Jordan Davis