    • October 18, 2021
    Najee Harris Passes Le'Veon Bell as Steelers Leading Rookie Rusher Through Six Games

    The Pittsburgh Steelers running back hit another milestone this week.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris surpassed Le'Veon Bell as the franchise's leading rookie rusher through six games.

    Harris pounded through the line for a six-yard bust that surpassed Bell's rushing total (339). The Steelers' 2021 first-round pick now has 341 yards rushing on the season. 

    Harris is coming off his first 100-yard performance in the NFL in Week 5. Heading into Week 6 against the Seahawks, the rookie has averaged 3.9 yards per carry and has two rushing touchdowns on the season. 

    Bell went on to rush for 860 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season.

