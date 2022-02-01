Nevada QB Carson Strong Ready to Start If Drafted by Steelers

MOBILE, AL -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will search for a quarterback this offseason, with plenty of options coming from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Of those options, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong believes he's ready to step into a role immediately.

Strong was asked if he'd be ready to play as a starter in his rookie season. He understands the NFL doesn't give many chances, and if his comes early, he's prepared.

"One thing I know about the NFL is that it stands for 'Not for long,'" Strong said. "If you don't come ready for your opportunity, you may only get one chance. I want to make sure I'm damn ready for my one chance when I get it."

On his mobility, he says he can do enough. The Steelers have put an emphasis on their next passer being able to move. Strong believes he's capable of being that guy.

"I'm definitely not Lamar Jackson by any means. I definitely have to beat teams with my mind," Strong said. "What I put on tape this season, I was a statues, especially in the first half of the year because of my surgery and not being all the way ready. But I did get better and I do feel I can step up in the pocket and extend plays and keep my eyes down field.

"No I'm never going to be the guy who hurdles somebody or stiff arm and go run it and score it. That's not really my style but I do believe I can extend plays and keep my eyes down field."

