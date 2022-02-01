Skip to main content
Player(s)
Carson Strong
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Nevada QB Carson Strong Ready to Start If Drafted by Steelers

Carson Strong believes he checks both boxes for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

MOBILE, AL -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will search for a quarterback this offseason, with plenty of options coming from the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Of those options, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong believes he's ready to step into a role immediately.

Strong was asked if he'd be ready to play as a starter in his rookie season. He understands the NFL doesn't give many chances, and if his comes early, he's prepared. 

"One thing I know about the NFL is that it stands for 'Not for long,'" Strong said. "If you don't come ready for your opportunity, you may only get one chance. I want to make sure I'm damn ready for my one chance when I get it."

On his mobility, he says he can do enough. The Steelers have put an emphasis on their next passer being able to move. Strong believes he's capable of being that guy. 

"I'm definitely not Lamar Jackson by any means. I definitely have to beat teams with my mind," Strong said. "What I put on tape this season, I was a statues, especially in the first half of the year because of my surgery and not being all the way ready. But I did get better and I do feel I can step up in the pocket and extend plays and keep my eyes down field.

"No I'm never going to be the guy who hurdles somebody or stiff arm and go run it and score it. That's not really my style but I do believe I can extend plays and keep my eyes down field."

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Bye to Pittsburgh

Kenny Pickett Hopes to Land With Steelers in NFL Draft

Steelers Mobile QB Options This Offseason

5 Things on Steelers Watchlist During Senior Bowl Week

Major Changes Coming to Steelers

Najee Harris Lists Three Big Names as Steelers Next QB

USATSI_17162845_168388034_lowres
News

Nevada QB Carson Strong Ready to Start If Drafted by Steelers

51 seconds ago
USATSI_16741970_168388034_lowres
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Teases He's Leaving Steelers

4 hours ago
USATSI_17013795_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Hopes to Land With Steelers in NFL Draft

4 hours ago
USATSI_17553388_168388034_lowres
News

Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement From NFL

5 hours ago
USATSI_17382608_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mobile Quarterback Options This Offseason

5 hours ago
USATSI_17107874_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

5 Things on Steelers Watchlist During Senior Bowl Week

6 hours ago
USATSI_17591345_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Open as Underdogs to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_16978653_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris Added to Pro Bowl

Jan 30, 2022