NFL Analyst Continues to Rip Steelers RB Najee Harris

PITTSBURGH -- Najee Harris started his NFL career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and has cemented himself as a key piece to a growing Pittsburgh Steelers offense. But not everyone is locked in on the Alabama product being the future of the team's running back position.

Harris found his groove in the second half of the 2022 season after fully recovering from two foot injuries, one in training camp and the other in Week 1. Once he started to click, he finished the year with 1,034 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Still, not everyone was impressed. During an appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast, NFL analyst Greg Cosell questioned whether or not the Steelers have "the guy" in Harris moving forward.

"We know he can carry the ball a lot," Cosell said. "The question becomes production, you can give him volume? Can he be that guy that keeps your offense on schedule and stays ahead of the sticks? I still think that’s an open question."

This isn't the first Cosell has questioned Harris. Earlier in the season, he made it known he doesn't see anything worth while in the Steelers running back.

"I think Najee Harris is kind of a pedestrian NFL back. He’s big, he’s powerful, but he doesn’t have any juice."

Steelers players and coaches have done nothing but praise Harris during his time in Pittsburgh. Even future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger has made it known on multiple occasions that Harris is the next leader of the team, which became true when he was named team captain in just his second season.

There shouldn't be any expectation for the Steelers to move on or replace Harris anytime soon. He and Jaylen Warren will head into the summer as the one and two with Anthony McFarland and Master Teague III working for the third spot on the depth chart.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



NFL Insider Blasts Steelers OC Decision

Steelers Give It All Away With Matt Canada Decision

Steelers Choose Their OC

Taylor Lewan Hints Interest in Joining Steelers

Kenny Pickett Spot on About Diontae Johnson, George Pickens