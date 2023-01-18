Steelers Choose Offensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2023, the team has confirmed with All Steelers.

Canada's future was in question leaving the season, and the team was quiet on any announcement. A little over a week after their season ended, their plans for the upcoming year are finalized, as Canada will stay in the roll for what is reportedly the final year of his contract.

Canada's time in Pittsburgh hasn't been met with much love. After struggling to catch on with Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers new offense was hoping for more success in 2023. That didn't happen as the group finished the season ranked 16th in rushing yards per game, 23rd in passing yards per game and 27th in points per game.

That being said, the team finished 9-8 after going 7-2 following the bye week. During that time, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed four game-winning drives.

Pickett's progress in the later portions of the season likely led to the decision to keep Canada. The then-rookie only threw one interception after the bye week.

The Steelers coaching staff looks to remain mostly intact as their offseason gets underway. However, they will lose a piece of their offense as reports claim assistant wide receiver's coach Blaine Stewart is headed to West Virginia.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



