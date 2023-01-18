PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense found their groove near the end of the 2022 season, and after a few games, it started to look like quarterback Kenny Pickett was clicking with his wide receivers.

While not everyone in the fanbase has full confidence in Diontae Johnson, Pickett explained exactly what makes him such a lethal weapon on the football field.

During an appearance on Cam Heyward's 'Not Just Football' podcast, Pickett said Johnson is the best stop-and-go athlete he's ever seen, and that he was extremely helpful in keeping his head high during the early part of the season.

"He was talking to me a lot early on," Pickett said. "Just kind of saying how the game's going to slow down for me and how his rookie year went and how the transition is from college to pro. He's always talking to me about what he sees and asking me what I see, like where is he in the progression. He's a really smart player and he knows how much he has in certain concepts to get open."

Johnson didn't catch a touchdown pass this season, but he remains one of the most open wide receivers in the NFL. In fact, according to ESPN's statistics, he's the most open receiver in football.

Then, there's George Pickens.

"George is my guy," Pickett said. "Man, we came in together. We had a lot of time throwing early on so I think that's why that connection was there really early on and it lasted throughout the season."

Pickens proved to be a future star in the NFL, averaging 15.4 yards per reception as a rookie and making unbelievable catch time after time.

The Steelers have their dynamic receiving core for their next franchise quarterback. They could be a candidate to add another name to the list, but the two stars they have right now are going to make this offense very difficult to stop in the future.

Pickett is spot on about what the Steelers have at wide receiver that is so special.

