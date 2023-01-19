NFL Insider Blasts Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers did themselves no favors by keeping Matt Canada.

PITTSBURGH -- The hottest topic surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers right now is their decision to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada for at least another season.

The team confirmed with All Steelers that they will keep Canada around in 2023 after another poor season. The Steelers finished 16th in rushing yards per game, 23rd in passing yards per game and 26th in points per game in 2022 but will give their OC one more shot with their developing offense.

Not everyone praised the decision, though. CBS Sports' Adam Schein ripped the Steelers' decision, calling the move "irresponsible."

"Pittsburgh bringing back Canada is irresponsible. Absolutely irresponsible," Schein ranted. "You have young Kenny Pickett. You have George Pickens. You have an offense that has a lot of young studs. Najee Harris, [Pat] Freiermuth, [Diontae] Johnson."

The Steelers averaged just over 18 points per game last season and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett finished the year with the lowest touchdown to interception ratio by a QB in the last decade.

"I mean, Matt Canada is incapable," Schein continued. "What’s the definition of insanity? Same thing over and over again, expecting different results. Why if you’re Mike Tomlin would you ever keep the train on the track? It’s already off the tracks! You need a new conductor on offense."

The Steelers reportedly have Canada under contract until the end of 2023 and sources tell All Steelers there was never a plan to remove him as offensive coordinator during the season.

He'll get another shot for improvement this upcoming season.

