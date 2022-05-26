NFL Announces Roster Cut Dates
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has released the official dates for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and all other 31 teams, to trim their rosters.
Teams will work through OTAs, minicamp and training camp before having to begin trimming their roster. Cuts will work as they usually do, moving from 90 to 85, 85 to 80 and then 80 to 53.
Here are the dates:
August 16: 90 to 85 players
August 23: 85 to 80 players
August 30: 80 to 53 players
The Steelers will run OTAs and minicamp through June 9 before taking a break for roughly a month. They'll then head to St. Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp.
Read More
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Chase Claypool Addresses Diontae Johnson's Absence at OTAs
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett New Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year
Steelers To-Go: Important to Know About the Steelers QB Battle
Underdog Comes Natural to Steelers RB Jaylen Warren
NFL Makes Multiple Rule Changes for 2022 Season
Myles Garrett Shares Anger Over Texas Elementary Shooting
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook