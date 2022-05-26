Skip to main content

NFL Announces Roster Cut Dates

The NFL has set their league trim dates for 2022.

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has released the official dates for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and all other 31 teams, to trim their rosters. 

Teams will work through OTAs, minicamp and training camp before having to begin trimming their roster. Cuts will work as they usually do, moving from 90 to 85, 85 to 80 and then 80 to 53. 

Here are the dates: 

August 16: 90 to 85 players

August 23: 85 to 80 players

August 30: 80 to 53 players

The Steelers will run OTAs and minicamp through June 9 before taking a break for roughly a month. They'll then head to St. Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp. 

