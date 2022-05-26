The Pittsburgh Steelers' star receiver was not present during the opening week of OTAs.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have most of their veterans at Organized Team Activities, but one key piece to the offense has been absent. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson did not show up during the first week of voluntary workouts, but his teammates are sweating it.

"I know Diontae, he's grinding no matter where he is," wide receiver Chase Claypool said. "I know a lot of people are looking into it, but I wouldn't look into it too much. He's perfecting his craft and he's going to come ready."

Claypool called out the storyline for what it was - blown up. Saying Johnson's lack of presence at OTAs is nothing the team itself is worrying about, and more of what the media is making of it.

"I don't think it's a big deal," Claypool said. "I know people will make it a big deal for clicks and stuff, but it's not a big deal. We're going to get work in this offseason."



Even with a new playbook, Claypool understands Johnson's work ethic, and his ability to grasp the offense without being on the field with everyone.

"He's been here for a little bit and he's studying his playbook regardless of where he's at," Claypool said. "I think he'll be alright. I know we miss him, but he's got to take his time."



But regardless, the Steelers' third-year receiver is in the building and working with the team. Something he felt was important for himself this offseason.

"Everyone's here. I didn't want to be at home while all these guys are getting reps together," Claypool said. "I thought it was important."

