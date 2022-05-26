Underdog Nothing New for Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Being an UDFA is nothing too big for the Pittsburgh Steelers running back.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still searching for solidified depth at the running back position, and their undrafted options seem to be high on many's lists.

Jaylen Warren out of Oklahoma State was one of 10 UDFA to originally sign with the team after the 2022 NFL Draft. He carries 2,037 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns with him into the pros, and with the Steelers, he's looking to continue growing.

Warren sounded confident he can make this opportunity last in Pittsburgh. He's working with Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland, and the focus is learning from those who've done this.

"I've known about [Harris] since I've been in high school," Warren said. "Being around him, and just the older cats, learning what their perspective on football is - you want to establish that for yourself."

As an undrafted rookie, the hill is steep to climb onto an NFL roster. But it's nothing new for the Utah product.

"[I'm keeping] the same mindset I've had my whole life," Warren said. "Whatever opportunity I have, take advantage of it. I've kind of always been the underdog, so I like the position I'm in."

And on the field, he's working to show Eddie Faulkner, Matt Canada and Mike Tomlin he has that NFL skill set within him. Truthfully, though, it's nothing different - he's just playing ball.

"I don't do nothing extra - I just do what needs to be done in the moment," Warren said. "Instincts take over."

Last season, the Steelers placed four running backs on the active roster. They're likely to do the same in 2022.

