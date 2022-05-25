Browns DE Myles Garrett Shares Grief, Anger over Uvalde Massacre

Texas native Myles Garrett wrote about the state of gun violence in America in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde.

PITTSBURGH -- On Tuesday, a mass shooting - the second in the United States in the last 10 days - killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The grief has transcended geographic borders, weighing the entire country with helplessness and anger.

In the wake of the massacre, Texas native and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett questioned how mass shootings keep materializing in ordinary places, with innocent people falling victim.

"So an 18-year old kid is legally within his rights to buy multiple [assault rifles] and a pistol online, go on a to kill 21 or more people .. while a woman in the [United States] can't even have full autonomy of her body?" He wrote on Twitter. "S*** like that doesn't even make sense. It's pathetic."

He called into question the very foundation of an American's "right to bear arms" and pointed out that the United States is the only country to experience shootings of this magnitude so frequently. The massacre at Robb Elementary is the 27th shooting at K-12 school this year and the 213th in 2022 overall, according to NPR.

"No other country has near the amount of mass shootings as we do and we say the same s*** every single time .. Prayers and condolences that aren't bringing [any] of those loved ones back or erasing any of those broken hearts."

He concluded his thoughts with a request - he doesn't want anyone to feel that this kind of needless death is normal.

"Stop normalizing the death of innocents by troubled individuals and rationalizing it with the idea of safety. It isn't safe. We see that on the news every week.

