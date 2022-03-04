Nik Bonitto Has the Attention of the Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have met with a plethora of pass rushers so far at the 2022 NFL Combine. Very few of those pass rushers possess the unique skill set of Oklahoma linebacker and PFF Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Nik Bonitto

Bonitto confirmed a formal meeting with the Steelers the first day that he arrived in Indianapolis. The 6-3 edge rusher from Fort Lauderdale is one of the most exciting speed rushers in the class. He told media that he likes to utilize "both a dip and rip and long-arm ghost moves" during his pass rush, and has studied some of the NFL's greats.

"A guy that I watch that does a lot of those things is Von Miller," Bonnito said. "Even a guy like T.J. Watt, I feel like I can take parts from his game as well."

Bonitto was asked about what he could take from T.J. Watt's game and implement that into his own.

"I would say the biggest thing with him is his relentlessness to get to the quarterback and really to any ball carrier," Watt said. "I want to try to take that into my game and model it to where I never take a play off, play a hundred miles per hour every play. Kill anybody that's in front of me."

MORE: T.J. Watt a Hot Topic at the NFL Combine

I asked Bonitto about his favorite counter move when tackles begin to overset against his signature explosive get off.

"Definitely either the spin or either throw a head fake to the outside and then swim inside," he explained.

Those counters are going to be crucial for him to win at the next level because the scouting report on him is very clear. You must protect that outside shoulder against Bonitto or he will run right around you or bend the corner.

Seeing as he already watches film on the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Watt, I wanted to know what he thought it would be like to line up across from him on Sundays.

"It would be a dream come true," Bonitto said. "Just having two guys that can constantly win off the edge knowing that you can't double both of us and we can just meet in the backfield."

When asked about what he was trying to prove at the NFL combine, Bonitto stated that "I just want to prove that I'm a first round talent and that I'm one of the most versatile players in the entire draft."

Bonitto's versatility as a pass rusher comes from his already deep bag of pass rushing moves. He isn't the longest edge rusher but he uses his hands well to create space and shed blockers. Bonitto's play strength for an edge rusher is also impressive as he's frequently able to bend the edge through contact.

The redshirt junior was primarily relied upon as a pass rusher in college but has shown some flashes as a run defender. Becoming a well-rounded player in that facet could mean that he steps into a starting role early in his career.

This is a player that plays with a motor that runs red hot, can disengage from blockers at the point of attack and even has experience dropping into coverage. You can see how his traits will translate over to becoming a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL.

It's interesting that the Steelers are using a formal visit on the Oklahoma star. His athletic traits and his production as one of the best pass rushers in his conference would indicate that he'll likely be a Day 2 pick, though opinions on him vary heavily.

His pass rushing prowess is well established, as he's registered over 30 hurries in both of his final collegiate seasons.

The Steelers already have arguably the best pass rusher in football in Watt, and a quality player in Alex Highsmith in place on the other side. Behind them, there's not much of anything in terms of proven players that could contribute next season, even in a reserve role.

You can never have enough pass rushers at the NFL level and it'll be interesting to see if the Steelers interest in Bonitto continues throughout the draft process.

Okalahoma's Pro Day is in just a few weeks on March 9th. It will be important to monitor which of the Steelers defensive coaches end up in making the trip to Norman.

