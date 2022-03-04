Steelers LB T.J. Watt a Hot Topic During Day 4 of NFL Combine

It's no surprise the Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker has made it way into NFL Combine conversations.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is a hot topic of conversation during Day 4 of the 2022 NFL Combine.

Day 4 started with media interviews for the defensive line and edge rusher class. And as one would imagine, the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year was mentioned by a number of high-end prospects in this year's draft class.

Starting with the draft's top prospect, Adain Hutchinson, who's favorite player to watch plays in Pittsburgh.

"I'd probably say T.J. [Watt]," Hutchinson said. "I just think the way he rushes, how relentless he is, it's very fun to watch, and I think that's why he's so fun to watch.'

Hutchinson was not the only player to mention Watt during their combine interview. Almost every edge rusher talked about the possibility of playing opposite of him.

"Surrounded by greatness," Michigan's David Ojoba said on Watt. "You can only learn from the best, so it will only elevate my game."

"If I had another edge rusher on my side, it would be a whole lot harder to stop someone like me," Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders said. "I rarely get stopped, but having another edge rusher that's on the same time you're on coming around the edge, it would be a lot of fun."

As to why, well Defensive Player of the Year and a share of the NFL's single-season sack record are easy answers. But truly, it's because of the player Watt is.

"Around a bunch of dogs," Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey said on being around Watt. "A bunch of people who want to win, a bunch of great people who have the mindset to win and are chasing greatness everyday. That would be a dream of mine."



Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

NFL Combine Takeaways: Hands and Steelers Position Interviews

Steelers Meet With a Dozen Offensive Linemen at NFL Combine

George Pickens Looking to Shock Many, Including Steelers

Steelers Meet With Six Wide Receivers at NFL Combine

Matt Corral Confident in Replacing Ben Roethlisberger for Steelers

Antonio Brown Set to Perform at Rolling Loud