Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Oregon Targeting Steelers O-Line Coach

    Oregon's new coach is apparently interested in Pittsburgh Steelers' Adrian Klemm.
    Author:

    According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the University of Oregon is targeting Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. 

    The Ducks are filling a staff for new head coach Dan Lanning and are apparently interested in bringing Klemm back down to college with the same position. 

    Klemm has been with the Steelers since 2019 and took over the offensive line coach duties this season after the team did not re-sign Shaun Sarrett in the offseason. He last coaches in college at UCLA in 2016. 

    The Steelers offensive line has two starting rookies and a second-year starter in Kevin Dotson. Next season, they're expected to bring in at least one more new starter to the group. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Steelers Place Two Players on COVID-19 List

    Read More

    Steelers Committed to Sticking With Pressley Harvin

    It's Time to Veer Away From Kenny Pickett to Steelers Talk

    Tomlin Says Steelers Were OK With Trading Melvin Ingram

    Diving Into Steelers *Very Real* Playoff Push

    Seven Chiefs Players Test Positive for COVID-19

    Ben Roethlisberger Makes Wager With 'Mean' Joe Greene

    USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Oregon Targeting Steelers O-Line Coach

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17184614_168388034_lowres
    News

    Good News: Steelers Donate Nearly $30K to At-Risk Kids and Their Families

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_13648495_168388034_lowres (3)
    News

    Steelers Place Two Players on COVID-19 List

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16844632_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Committed to Sticking With Pressley Harvin

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16592757_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Mike Tomlin Says Steelers We're OK With Trading Melvin Ingram

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17304949_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    It's Time to Veer Away From Kenny Pickett to Steelers Talk

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17385960_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Diving Into the Steelers Playoff Push

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_10460275_168388034_lowres
    News

    Buccaneers Sign RB Le'Veon Bell

    18 hours ago