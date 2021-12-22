Report: Oregon Targeting Steelers O-Line Coach

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the University of Oregon is targeting Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

The Ducks are filling a staff for new head coach Dan Lanning and are apparently interested in bringing Klemm back down to college with the same position.

Klemm has been with the Steelers since 2019 and took over the offensive line coach duties this season after the team did not re-sign Shaun Sarrett in the offseason. He last coaches in college at UCLA in 2016.

The Steelers offensive line has two starting rookies and a second-year starter in Kevin Dotson. Next season, they're expected to bring in at least one more new starter to the group.

