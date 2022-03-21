Skip to main content

Pitt Honors Steelers GM Kevin Colbert at Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers GM continues to be recognized after 22 years.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers took a minute out of their 2022 Pro Day to honor Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert on his retirement. 

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi shared his thoughts on Colbert in between drills. The team also gifted him a package and put a graphic on the videoboard congratulating him.

Colbert has been honored at a few Pro Days this offseason as the longtime Steelers GM is set to step down after the NFL Draft. He'll remain with the team but at a lesser role after 22 seasons on the job. 

Clemson gave Colbert a framed jersey during their Pro Day.

