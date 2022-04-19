Pittsburgh Maulers Cut RB Over Pizza Dispute

PITTSBURGH -- The USFL kicked off their first week of their return season over the weekend, but what caught most of the attention of football fans was the Pittsburgh Maulers moving on from their running back De'Veon Smith.

In the first episode of the USFL's "United by Football" documentary, Maulers' head coach Kirby Wilson is seen talking with Smith after an incident in the cafeteria.

Wilson told Smith that he was being released because of a confrontation with a member of the food staff. An argument that was over pizza.

"Any disrespect of football or members of staff, USFL, etc. will not be tolerated," Wilson said. "He crossed the line, so we had to deal with it...Someone's hurt feelings are a distant second to the greater good of the team. And we've moved on and turned that page, and I'm happy we did it."

The Maulers released a statement confirming Smith violated team rules and was released. The former Michigan running back then quote tweeted the announcement putting his side of the story on social media.

The drama has caught attention across the football world for the unusual matter of what happened. Of course, we weren't in the room with Smith and the food staff, and are unaware of the other two rules that were broken.

All we know is the USFL returned with a splash.

