Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Activate Ben Roethlisberger From COVID-19 List

    The Pittsburgh Steelers get their quarterback back right in time for the Chargers game.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger is back. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday that the quarterback will be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after clearing protocols and is expected to start against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID-19 list last Saturday after self-reporting symptoms and then testing positive. He needed to be symptom-free for 48 hours and test negative twice before returning to the team. 

    The Steelers announced Roethlisberger will fly separately to Los Angeles. The team is set to depart at 3 p.m. ET, to which Roethlisberger will take a later flight. 

    Pittsburgh has been preparing with Mason Rudolph as the starter throughout the week but remained hopeful Roethlisberger would clear protocols on time. He has spoken with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan throughout the week about the game plan.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Can Easily Exploit Chargers Run Game

    What Does a Mason Rudolph-Ben Roethlisberger Game Plan Look Like?

    Antonio Brown Accused of Giving NFL Fake COVID Vaccination Card

    Cam Heyward Responds to Warren Sapp Calling Him Out

    CBS Sports Predicts Steelers Lose Kenny Pickett to Browns

    USATSI_16766635_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Activate Ben Roethlisberger From COVID-19 List

    just now
    USATSI_17070832_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Steelers vs. Chargers Preview: Changes That Should Come in LA

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_17153908_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Steelers Rule Out Four Players vs. Chargers

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17164082_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Steelers Can Easily Exploit Chargers Run Defense

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17184601_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    What Does a Mason Rudolph-Ben Roethlisberger Game Plan Look Like?

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17018856_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Report: Antonio Brown Accused of Giving NFL Fake Vaccination Card

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_16094587_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 11 vs. Chargers

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_17163756_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mason Rudolph on the Uncertainty of Sunday

    Nov 18, 2021