Report: Steelers Add Former Rams RB to Practice Squad
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly signed veteran running back Boston Scott to their practice squad, according to Mike Garafalo of NFL Network.
Scott played for Louisiana Tech in college from 2013-17 and had a fantastic senior season in 2017. He rushed 183 times for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 20 receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown, earning himself Third Team All-Conference USA honors.
The New Orleans Saints selected Scott in the Sixth Round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he would only spend time on the practice squad with the franchise.
The Phiadelphia Eagles signed him off the Saints' practice squad on Dec. 10, 2018 and he would spend the next six seasons with the franchise through 2023.
Scott appeared in only two games in 2018, but would play in 11 contests in 2019, starting two as well. He had 64 carries for 245 yards and five touchdowns and 24 receptions for 204 yards as well.
He would play in 16 games each in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, including career-highs of 374 rushing yards, 25 receptions and 21 receiving yards in 2020, plus 87 carries and seven rushing touchdowns in 2021.
Scott saw less action in 2022, but still contributed in the postseason, rushing for a touchdown in both the NFC Divisional Round against the New York Giants and the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers en route to the Super Bowl.
He only had 20 carries in 2023 and would eventually sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on May 1. The Rams released him on Aug. 25, allowing him to sign with the Steelers.
The Steelers will hope to rely on Scott as a veteran presence throughout the season and also if they need a strong runner of the ball if injuries arise at running back.
