Steelers Cut Fan Favorite Fullback
PITTSBURGH -- The trudge towards the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster in advance of their week one matchup against the Atlanta Falcons continues with more players unfortunately being cut. One of the most difficult areas to carve a role out with the team is in the backfield. With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren occupying the majority of the snaps at running back and veteran Cordarrelle Patterson in to change the pace and be an extra receiving option, there were minimal spots up for grabs.
Which is why the Steelers waived fullback Jack Colletto, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Despite impressing throughout training camp and the team's preseason games, it wasn't enough to earn him a locker room spot. Pryor shared the news via her X account.
"Steelers have released FB Jack Colletto, per source," she wrote. "If he clears waivers, he'll be a good practice squad candidate."
Colletto is one of many surprise cuts for the Steelers. In his second NFL season after a collegiate career at Oregon State University, he seemed like a strong choice to make the 53-man roster. Incredibly physical and a stout blocker, Colletto was a callback to the fullbacks of years past. While he likely isn't at the level of Steelers' great Chris Kreider, Colletto brought a player capable of clearing some lanes for Harris or Warren in the regular season.
He joins veteran wide receiver Quez Watkins as one of the offensive cuts who could end up with a different organization. As Pryor writes in her tweet, Colletto would also make an excellent Steelers practice squad candidate if he clears waivers.
Without Colletto, the Steelers still have several running backs on the bubble of making the roster. La'Mical Perine, Aaron Shampklin, and Jonathan Ward are all still battling for a space on the roster. They each have a claim to it as well, just like Colletto did. Now, the Steelers are one step closer to finalizing their 53-man roster for the 2024 season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.