Giants Cut Two Former Steelers WRs
PITTSBURGH -- A pair of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers are looking for a new home after being released by the New York Giants.
With the 53-man roster deadline just hours away, the Giants cut Allen Robinson II and Miles Boykin on Tuesday afternoon. Both players were members of the Steelers' roster last year and signed one-year deals with New York this offseason.
Pittsburgh acquired Robinson II via trade from the Los Angeles Rams in April 2023 for a swap of seventh-round picks. Coming off of a season-ending foot injury in 2022 after signing a three-year deal worth $46.5 million with Los Angeles, the Steelers gave the veteran receiver a new contract worth a base value of $1.16 million and a signing bonus of $3.83 million ahead of last season.
Robinson started all 17 games for Pittsburgh in 2023, hauling in 34 receptions for 280 yards while playing a total of 430 snaps. He was later cut by the Steelers this offseason, saving the team $10 million against the cap.
Robinson, a second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Penn State in 2014, recorded three catches for 23 yards in New York this preseason. The 31-year-old former Pro Bowler has 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns to his name across 10 seasons in the NFL.
The Steelers claimed Boykin off waivers from the division-rival Baltimore Ravens in April 2022, who selected him in the third round out of Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft.
He appeared in 33 games for Pittsburgh over the past two seasons, starting just one at the receiver position while putting up 28 yards on five catches in the black and gold.
Boykin was a core special teamer for the Steelers, playing a combined 522 snaps in that role across the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Giants plan on signing Boykin to their practice squad. As a player with over four years of service time, he is not subject to the waiver system, nor is Robinson.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Steelers Cut Rising OLB
- Jaguars Release Former Steelers Starter
- Steelers Showing Interest Two WR Trades
- Steelers Target Signs Record-Breaking Deal
- Steelers' Competition for Texans WR Heating Up