Jaguars Release Former Steelers Starter
PITTSBURGH -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are beginning their 90-man roster cuts, which includes the release of former Pittsburgh Steelers starter and first-round pick Terrell Edmunds, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Edmunds signed with the Jaguars this offseason after ending last season with the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers' first-round pick in 2018 and spent fives seasons in Pittsburgh before heading to Philadelphia to sign with the Eagles in 2023. He played just seven games with the Eagles before being traded to Tennessee, where he finished the season.
Edmunds started 75 of his 79 games in Pittsburgh, recording 410 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions. He was the running mate alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick, and was a candidate to continue that role in Pittsburgh last season before he chose to sign with the Eagles.
Last season, he recorded 48 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and an interception in 16 games with four starts.
According to Rapoport, Edmunds is viewed as a practice squad candidate for the Jaguars.
While Edmunds was a solid member of the Steelers defensive during his time in Pittsburgh, the team likely won't consider bringing him back. With DeShon Elliott taking over as the starter next to Fitzpatrick, and Damontae Kazee working as the backup, the team doesn't have much depth available. Add in Miles Killebrew and potentially rookie Ryan Watts and the room is likely filled to capacity.
Edmunds could find a new home before clearing waivers tomorrow afternoon. If he does not get picked up by another team, he is eligable to sign to Jacksonville, or any other team's practice squad. From there, he'll look to return to an active roster durign the season, but will need to wait for an opportunity to present itself before playing during the 2024 season.
