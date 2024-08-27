Steelers Place Two LBs on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have their 2024 roster locked in. After making a series of cuts and waiving players in the hopes of placing them on the practice squad, the team is down the mandated 53 players in advance of their week one matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
The unfortunate part of trimming the roster, aside from players losing jobs, is that players are put on the injured reserve. Some are designated to return, but others are placed on it for the entirety of the imminent season. Two hopefuls to make the outside linebacker rotation, are the latest Steelers to be added to the IR.
As part of the team's announcement of their initial 53-man roster, the Steelers also announced several updates to hurt players. Jeremiah Moon and rookie Julius Welschoff were both placed on the IR. The good news for Moon is that his status is designated to return, but Welschoff will miss all of the 2024 campaign. He joins fellow rookie Ryan Watts on the IR, as the Steelers lose two promising rookies.
Welschoff joined the Steelers via the NFL's International Player Pathway program. The program, which helps international athletes gain NFL experience and expand the league's access to players, led the former Michigan Wolverine to training camp. He was an impressive pass rusher, showing strength and agility in the preseason. If healthy, he could be a contender for a roster spot in 2025.
Moon could make an impact on the Steelers' roster still in 2024. With his designation to return, he will miss at least four games, but that gives him plenty of time to join the pass rushing group. The 25 year-old spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens, playing in eight games and recording 12 tackles and two forced fumbles. Standing at 6'5 and nearly 250 pounds, he's a completely different body type from fellow Steelers' linebackers, which could be a huge reason why they want to keep him around when he's healthy.
Without Moon and Welschoff, the Steelers will roll with a trio of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig playing the vast majority of snaps. DeMarvin Leal could also see time as an edge rusher as the team works him into some positional versatility. The group is still loaded, but the addition of Moon midseason will be a welcomed one.
