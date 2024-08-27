Steelers Cut Rising OLB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, like every NFL team, are in an extremely difficult position as final rosters are due. The team got off to a quick start to trimming their roster by announcing their first eight cuts, but they still have work to do in order to reduce the team to 53 players. With limited space, it was an inevitability that a quality player would lose a spot. According to one insider, the Steelers have their first casualty.
NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Steelers are cutting outside linebacker Kyron Johnson. He shared thew news via his X account.
"#Steelers are releasing outside linebacker Kyron Johnson, per a league source," he wrote. "And he is expected to have interest from other #NFL teams."
The move is a surprise for many who viewed Johnson as a lock to make the Steelers' 53-man roster. He was a frequent standout during the preseason and training camp, making him a likely candidate to be the team's fourth OLB and a piece of the special teams unit. He made seven tackles during the preseason, five of which were unassisted.
As Wilson reports, Johnson will likely land with another team before the season begins. He was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. As a rookie, he played in 16 games with the Eagles and made eight tackles during the season. He's only 26 years old, very athletic, and possesses upside as a pass rusher and special teamer.
With this move, the Steelers seemingly have their linebacker room secured. The team will be led again by superstar T.J. Watt, pass-rusher extraordinaire Alex Highsmith, and breakout candidate Nate Herbig. The fourth spot has always been the only available one, and with Johnson out, it paves the way for DeMarvin Leal to receive an elevated role as both a defensive end and OLB.
