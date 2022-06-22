Steelers Announce New Coaches Through Bill Walsh Fellowship

The Steelers have brought on five interns for training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have settled on five interns that will join the team for training camp as a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Marion Bell, Charles Burton, James Daniels IV, Jerome H. Smith and Charles Williams III are the five coaches that will work with the team in Latrobe, Pennsylvania as they prepare for the 2022-23 season.

Bell, currently the cornerbacks coach at the University of Akron, has made graduate assistant stops at Florida State, Mississippi State and Eastern Kentucky. Bell played college football for four seasons - three at Vanderbilt and one, his final, at UConn.

Burton, a legendary Texas high school coaching figure, is about to enter his second season as head coach of the powerhouse Lake Travis High School football team after enjoying the longest head coaching tenure in Del Valle High School history. He played linebacker at Syracuse and in NFL Europe during the 2000's.

Daniels is in his fourth year as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator at East Stroudsburg University. In college, Daniels played for Mouth Union teams that won a Division II National title in 2008 and made the championship game each of the following three years. He's manned coaching positions on both sides of the ball at Notre Dame College, Ohio Northern University, Becker College, Towson, Dayton and Buffalo.

Smith, who was an All-ACC running back for Syracuse during the early 2010's, is currently an assistant special teams coordinator and running backs coach at Morgan State. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and spent two years in the NFL.

Williams currently serves as outside linebackers coach at Central Connecticut State University. He spent the last three years coaching linebackers at American International College prior to that.

Steelers training camp is scheduled to begin on July 27, with players reporting to St. Vincent College on July 26.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

Steelers Depth Chart With Larry Ogunjobi

Breaking Down Larry Ogunjobi Signing

Mike Tomlin Has High Odds to Be Fired This Season

Chase Claypool Says He Could've Prevented Dwayne Haskins' Death

Chase Claypool: Everyone Said Ben Roethlisberger Should've Retired After 2020

Two New Developments Hit Steelers QB Battle