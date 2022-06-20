Chase Claypool Says He Could've Stopped Dwayne Haskins Death

During an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool opened up about the death of former teammate Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins was tragically killed in Florida when he was struck by a dump truck while trying to cross the interstate. An investigation following the incident reveals Haskins was intoxicated at the time of his death and was attempting to get gas for his vehicle that ran out while entering the highway.

Claypool told I AM ATHLETE that the death of Haskins hit so hard because the two were close, and that he could've possibly prevented the situation.

"I feel like I failed him," Claypool sad. "I feel like I could have changed the outcome and that's why it was so heavy. I was close. I was a minute away from stopping it essentially. From changing the outcome."

After the news of Haskins' death broke, Claypool posted a vulnerable video on social media with his reaction.

"I know that video's gonna come up," Claypool said. "People are gonna clown me. But if I could have helped one person through tragedy, maybe save one life or have one person reach out to me and I can just have a conversation with them, then I'm cool."

He even mentioned what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said to the team and Haskins' loved ones during a celebration of life held in Pittsburgh.

"I think Coach's biggest thing is he just didn't talk about football at all. At the end of the day, it's really not about football, right? It's about your brothers, your family, people you love. He just said to never take anything for granted, especially when it comes to life."

Haskins' death hit everyone within the Steelers locker room, as they continue to keep him in mind during their practices.

