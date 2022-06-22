Breaking Down Steelers Signing of Larry Ogunjobi
The Pittsburgh Steelers inked Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal that was immediately met with praise from, well, pretty much everyone. But it also came with questions.
Will Ogunjobi play defensive end for the Steelers? If yes, does he start over Chris Wormley? If no, where does he play? And what's the rotation on the defensive line if he's playing, say, nose tackle?
The easy answer is the entire defense gets better with the addition of Ogunjobi. Understanding how the team will operate with him is important, though.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Mike Tomlin Has High Odds to Be Fired This Season
Chase Claypool Says He Could've Prevented Dwayne Haskins' Death
Read More
Chase Claypool: Everyone Said Ben Roethlisberger Should've Retired After 2020
Six Steelers Breakout Canadidates
Two New Developments Hit Steelers QB Battle
Steelers Named Landing Spot for Cowboys LT Tyron Smith
Free Agent RB David Johnson Open to Joining Steelers
Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way
Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook