Breaking Down Steelers Signing of Larry Ogunjobi

Signing Larry Ogunjobi comes with some questions for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers inked Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal that was immediately met with praise from, well, pretty much everyone. But it also came with questions.

Will Ogunjobi play defensive end for the Steelers? If yes, does he start over Chris Wormley? If no, where does he play? And what's the rotation on the defensive line if he's playing, say, nose tackle?

The easy answer is the entire defense gets better with the addition of Ogunjobi. Understanding how the team will operate with him is important, though.

