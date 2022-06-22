Skip to main content

Breaking Down Steelers Signing of Larry Ogunjobi

Signing Larry Ogunjobi comes with some questions for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers inked Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal that was immediately met with praise from, well, pretty much everyone. But it also came with questions. 

Will Ogunjobi play defensive end for the Steelers? If yes, does he start over Chris Wormley? If no, where does he play? And what's the rotation on the defensive line if he's playing, say, nose tackle?

The easy answer is the entire defense gets better with the addition of Ogunjobi. Understanding how the team will operate with him is important, though. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Has High Odds to Be Fired This Season

Chase Claypool Says He Could've Prevented Dwayne Haskins' Death

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chase Claypool: Everyone Said Ben Roethlisberger Should've Retired After 2020

Six Steelers Breakout Canadidates

Two New Developments Hit Steelers QB Battle

Steelers Named Landing Spot for Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

Free Agent RB David Johnson Open to Joining Steelers

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17395874_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign DT Larry Ogunjobi

By Noah Strackbein13 hours ago
USATSI_12086344_168388034_lowres
News

Former Patriots, Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski to Retire

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_17393654_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Has High Odds to Be Fired This Season

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_17477855_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Drops Three News Bombs

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_18556966_168388034_lowres
News

20 of 24 Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson Settled

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_17511570_168388034_lowres
News

Free Agent DL Larry Ogunjobi Visiting Steelers

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_16665686_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

This is Why Steelers Feel Good About Chase Claypool Talking

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_16845435_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Predicts Major Year for Himself and Team

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago