Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Place Anthony Miller on COVID-19 List

    The Pittsburgh Steelers add another practice squad member to their COVID-19 list.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed wide receiver Anthony Miller on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, the team announced. 

    Miller is the second practice squad member to be placed on the COVID-19 today after the Steelers announced Karl Joseph's placement earlier. 

    Miller and Joseph joined running back Anthony McFarland, offensive tackle Zach Banner, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and inside linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen on the list. They are the eighth and ninth player the Steelers have placed on the list in last two weeks. 

    Miller has played in one game with the Steelers this season. 

    Under the NFL's protocols, if Miller is vaccinated, he can test out of COVID-19 protocols and return to the team before their Week 17 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

    T.J. Watt Addresses Reports of Cracked Ribs

    Steelers Suffer Two Injuries in Loss to Chiefs

    Steelers Playoff Push Stalled by Blowout to Chiefs

    Cam Heyward Bought Najee 'The Grinch' Harris a Christmas Tree

    USATSI_15089970_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Place Anthony Miller on COVID-19 List

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_13428323_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Steelers Place Karl Joseph on COVID-19 List

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17386400_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Addresses Reports of Cracked Ribs

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17324279_168388034_lowres
    News

    Two Steelers Injured in Loss to Chiefs

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17413134_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Playoff Push Stalled by Blowout to Chiefs

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17393798_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chiefs Inactives vs. Steelers

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_16621998_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Chiefs

    Dec 26, 2021