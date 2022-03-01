Report: Steelers Targeting Three Free Agent QBs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their eyes on three veteran quarterbacks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their eyes on three free agent quarterbacks to replace Ben Roethlisberger, according to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline.

Pauline says the Steelers are very intrigued with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, but can't confirm their intent to draft him. He could confirm, however, that Pittsburgh is targeting three free agent QBs: Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater.

"Word right now is Pittsburgh is targeting Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft," Pauline writes. "And though I cannot confirm Pittsburgh is targeting Willis, I do know they like him an awful lot. As far as free agents, I am told they are targeting three signal-callers: Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, and Jameis Winston.

"The combination of one of those three QBs plus selecting Willis in the NFL Draft would set the Steelers up both short and long-term."

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert did mention the team will bring four quarterbacks into training camp, but Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins will be two of them. Therefore, a rookie and a veteran signing are likely this offseason.

