Ben Roethlisberger Joins 400 Touchdowns Club

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback became the eighth player to throw for 400 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has become the eighth player in NFL history to throw 400 touchdowns in his career.

Roethlisberger completed a 45-yard pass to Diontae Johnson on the opening drive against the Green Bay Packers. The touchdown marked the milestone, but it also ended a 14-game streak of failing to score on the opening drive for the Steelers.

For more Steelers coverage, subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube

Roethlisberger joins Tom Brady (591), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (509), Phillip Rivers (421), Dan Marino (420) and Aaron Rodgers (418) on the list of 400 passing touchdowns.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 801 yards and three touchdowns to three interceptions this season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Packers Coach is Having Nightmares of Steelers Defense

Steelers Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Packers

T.J. Watt Cleats Will Get You Fired Up for Steelers vs. Packers

Steelers vs. Packers Preview: Injuries, Keys to Game and More

And Now It's Chase Claypool