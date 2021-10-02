October 2, 2021
Publish date:

Steelers vs. Packers Preview

Injuries, schemes and holes that make up the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers Week 4 matchup.
PITTSBURGH -- The 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Green Bay to take on the 2-1 Packers in Week 4.

Can the Steelers win at Lambeau Field? While Aaron Rodgers and company are red hot right now, there are holes that leave optimism for both the Steelers offense and defense. Add a positive injury report for Pittsburgh and this is a showdown worth watching.

