    January 4, 2022
    Ben Roethlisberger Takes One Final Lap Around Heinz Field

    The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback embraced his final moments at his home stadium.
    PITTSBURGH -- In a night filled with emotions, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took one final lap around his home stadium after what is likely his last game at Heinz Field. 

    Roethlisberger spent several minutes high-fiving fans, hugging Art Rooney II and embracing his final moments in his home stadium. Then, as he walked into the tunnel, he was met by his family and big hugs from his children and wife. 

    "Pretty special," Roethlisberger described the moment.

    Roethlisberger took a moment on the bench to take his final minutes in. Then, he walked into the tunnel at Heinz Field for one final time. 

