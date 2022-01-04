Ben Roethlisberger Takes One Final Lap Around Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH -- In a night filled with emotions, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took one final lap around his home stadium after what is likely his last game at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger spent several minutes high-fiving fans, hugging Art Rooney II and embracing his final moments in his home stadium. Then, as he walked into the tunnel, he was met by his family and big hugs from his children and wife.

"Pretty special," Roethlisberger described the moment.

Roethlisberger took a moment on the bench to take his final minutes in. Then, he walked into the tunnel at Heinz Field for one final time.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Send Big Ben Off With One Final Win at Heinz Field

Najee Harris Breaks Franco Harris' Rookie Rushing Record

Antonio Brown Predicts Ben Roethlisberger's Career Will Not End

Report: Antonio Brown Left Game After Argument Over His Health

Antonio Brown Leaves Mid-Game After Taking Uniform Off on Sideline



Buccaneers Release Antonio Brown After Leaving Mid-Game